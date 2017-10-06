CLUBS TO DECIDE ON INTER-CLUB PROPOSALS

A series of questions will be put to clubs on changes to current inter-club events and the introduction of new competitions to broaden appeal at this year’s Annual Delegates’ Meetings (ADMs) in November.

The proposals for change, which will ultimately be decided upon by the Union’s member clubs at these meetings, come after a lengthy review process which involved a survey of 4,000 golfers, a focus group of 12 golf club members and a series of internal discussions between the Provincial Councils and the Union’s Rules & Competitions Committee.

In an acknowledgement of the competitive gulf between the AIG Senior and Junior Cups and the evolution of standards in these competitions since their introduction over 100 years ago, the Connacht, Leinster and Munster Provincial Councils will ask clubs to vote on a change in the handicap limit of the AIG Junior Cup from 5 to 4.

The Connacht and Munster Provincial Councils will also propose a series of motions seeking to introduce concomitant changes in the other handicap-based competitions, in which the AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield individual handicap limit would be lowered from 6 to 5, with the minimum combined handicap to be lowered from 17 to 15. A further proposal from the Munster Council would lower the AIG Pierce Purcell Shield individual handicap limit from 12 to 11, with the maximum combined handicap to be lowered from 27 to 25.

The final of these handicap-based motions will also ask clubs to vote on changes to the GUI All-Ireland Four-Ball competition, lowering the individual handicap limit from 16 to 15 and that of the pair from 36 to 34.

The Leinster Provincial Council will propose a motion seeking to amend the format of the Pierce Purcell Shield from Foursomes to Scotch Foursomes, a format where two players play from the tee with the better tee-shot then being selected and alternate shots being played from then until the completion of the hole.

In addition, the Leinster, Ulster and Connacht Provincial Councils will co-sponsor a motion seeking the introduction of a new All-Ireland inter-club competition for over-55s, while the Leinster and Connacht Councils will join together to propose a motion to introduce a new All-Ireland inter-club nett competition for junior golfers under 18 years of age, which would replace the current Junior Foursomes competition.

The Provincial Councils will publish specific rationales for the motions being proposed ahead of the meetings at which the votes will be taken. All in all, however, the motions seek to respond to an identified need for new competitions to appeal more broadly to the golfing population while enhancing the competitive profile of the current events.

Golf Club members are encouraged to discuss the proposed changes – and indeed to encourage their Clubs to propose their own should they have views on how the events should change. Clubs have already been notified of the deadline for motions by their Branch Offices – these are 16th October (Leinster), 17th October (Connacht), 18th October (Munster) and 19th October (Ulster), with each falling 42 days before the relevant ADM.

The changes will be voted on under a new voting system this year, with every club casting one ballot weighted based on the number of delegates they are entitled to send to the meeting.

In a departure from previous years, every single vote cast at each of the four Annual Delegates’ Meetings will be counted and the overall result will determine whether these changes are introduced.

The motions in full:

1. That the form of play for the AIG Pierce Purcell Shield be modified to Scotch Foursomes.

Proposed by the Leinster Provincial Council

2. That the Union introduce a new All-Ireland Seniors Inter-Club team event for golfers over the age of 55

Proposed by the Leinster, Connacht and Ulster Provincial Councils

3. That the Union introduce a new nett Under-18 Inter-Club event for five-man teams with full handicaps applying, to replace the Junior Foursomes

Proposed by the Leinster and Connacht Provincial Councils

4. That the lower handicap limit of the AIG Junior Cup be reduced from 5 to 4.

Proposed by the Connacht, Leinster and Munster Provincial Councils

5. That, in the AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield, the handicap limits be adjusted as follows:

Lowest individual reduced from 6 to 5

Lowest combined reduced from 17 to 15

Proposed by the Connacht and Munster Provincial Councils

6. That, in the AIG Pierce Purcell Shield, the handicap limits be adjusted as follows:

Lowest individual reduced from 12 to 11

Lowest combined reduced from 27 to 25

Proposed by the Connacht and Munster Provincial Councils

7. That, in the GUI Four-Ball Inter-Club Championship, the handicap limits be adjusted as follows:

Lowest individual reduced from 16 to 15

Lowest combined reduced from 36 to 34

Proposed by the Connacht and Munster Provincial Councils