Club Players Association Launched in Dublin

By Sport GBFM
January 9, 2017

A new organisation aiming to be an active and progressive voice for all Adult GAA Club Players has been launched today in Dublin at the home of All-Ireland Club Football Champions Ballyboden St. Enda’s.

Players are encouraged to register for the Club Players Association at http://www.gaaclubplayers.com

One of the aims of the association is to tighten the inter-county playing season, and to have the All-Ireland Championships wrapped up by the August Bank Holiday weekend.
Cóilín Duffy spoke at today’s launch to Tuam Stars man Michael Higgins, who is the CPA’s registration and IT Co-ordinator.

 

Cóilín Duffy spoke at today’s launch to CPA Chairman, Micheál Briody.

 

Cóilín Duffy also spoke to the recently retired Dublin hurler and Galway native Niall Corcoran at the launch of the Club Players Association in Ballyboden St. Enda’s today.

9 January 2017; Declan Brennan, Secretary CPA, left, and Micheal Briody Chairman CPA, at the official launch of the Club Players Association at Ballyboden St Endas GAA in Firhouse Rd, Ballyroan, Dublin. The CPA are calling for all GAA Club members to register at www.gaaclubplayers.com to help Fix The Fixtures. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Declan Brennan, Secretary CPA, left, and Micheal Briody Chairman CPA, at the official launch of the Club Players Association at Ballyboden St Endas GAA in Firhouse Rd, Ballyroan, Dublin. The CPA are calling for all GAA Club members to register at www.gaaclubplayers.com to help Fix The Fixtures. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
