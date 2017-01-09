Club Players Association Launched in Dublin

A new organisation aiming to be an active and progressive voice for all Adult GAA Club Players has been launched today in Dublin at the home of All-Ireland Club Football Champions Ballyboden St. Enda’s.

Players are encouraged to register for the Club Players Association at http://www.gaaclubplayers.com

One of the aims of the association is to tighten the inter-county playing season, and to have the All-Ireland Championships wrapped up by the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Cóilín Duffy spoke at today’s launch to Tuam Stars man Michael Higgins, who is the CPA’s registration and IT Co-ordinator.

Cóilín Duffy spoke at today’s launch to CPA Chairman, Micheál Briody. https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/sports.podcast/MICHAEL+BRODY+CPA.mp3 Cóilín Duffy also spoke to the recently retired Dublin hurler and Galway native Niall Corcoran at the launch of the Club Players Association in Ballyboden St. Enda’s today. https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/sports.podcast/NIALL+CORCORAN+CPA.mp3