Club Players Association Launched in Dublin

A new organisation aiming to be an active and progressive voice for all Adult GAA Club Players has been launched today in Dublin at the home of All-Ireland Club Football Champions Ballyboden St. Enda’s.
Players are encouraged to register for the Club Players Association at http://www.gaaclubplayers.com
One of the aims of the association is to tighten the inter-county playing season, and to have the All-Ireland Championships wrapped up by the August Bank Holiday weekend.
Cóilín Duffy spoke at today’s launch to Tuam Stars man Michael Higgins, who is the CPA’s registration and IT Co-ordinator.
Cóilín Duffy spoke at today’s launch to CPA Chairman, Micheál Briody.
Cóilín Duffy also spoke to the recently retired Dublin hurler and Galway native Niall Corcoran at the launch of the Club Players Association in Ballyboden St. Enda’s today.