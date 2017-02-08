Cloondavaun Bay Marina near Portumna goes to market with 2.5 million euro asking price

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cloondavaun Bay marina on Lough Derg near Portumna is to go to market with an asking price of €2.5 million.

The 50-berth marina is being offered for sale by Robert Colleran of CBRE.

It’s located on a 20-acre site with 885m of frontage on to the lake and a range of other services.

These include a storage warehouse for large boats, facilities building, workshop, fuel depot, ancillary offices, store rooms and a large detached four-bedroom house.

According to the Irish Times, less than two years ago, CBRE secured €1.7 million for the 7.8-acre Lough Derg marina at Killaloe, Co Clare.

Lough Derg is the second-largest fresh water lake in Ireland with shores in Galway, southwest Clare and east Tipperary and a link in to the river Shannon.