15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

800px-Lough_derg

Cloondavaun Bay Marina near Portumna goes to market with 2.5 million euro asking price

By GBFM News
February 8, 2017

Time posted: 11:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cloondavaun Bay marina on Lough Derg near Portumna is to go to market with an asking price of  €2.5 million.

The 50-berth marina is being offered for sale by Robert Colleran of CBRE.
It’s located on a 20-acre site with 885m of frontage on to the lake and a range of other services.

These include a storage warehouse for large boats, facilities building, workshop, fuel depot, ancillary offices, store rooms and a large detached four-bedroom house.

According to the Irish Times, less than two years ago, CBRE secured €1.7 million for the 7.8-acre Lough Derg marina at Killaloe, Co Clare.

Lough Derg is the second-largest fresh water lake in Ireland with shores in Galway, southwest Clare and east Tipperary and a link in to the river Shannon.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
NUIG hurlers squeeze into Fitzgibbon Cup quarter finals
cannabis-corrandulla-drugs-news
February 8, 2017
Galway man questioned following discovery of grow house in Corr Na Mona
apple-data-center-athenry-news
February 8, 2017
Court dismisses one of three Apple Athenry judicial review applications
gbfm-news-garda
February 8, 2017
More than a quarter of a million euro in drugs seized in county last year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Programme Pic
February 8, 2017
NUIG hurlers squeeze into Fitzgibbon Cup quarter finals
GALWAY UNITED 2016
February 7, 2017
Galway United’s Pre Season Preparations Continue
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK