Clonbur area coming to terms with death of local man in Mayo crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clonbur is coming to terms with the death of a local man in a road crash in Mayo in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Ballynonagh native Sean Halloran was the front-seat passenger of the car that was involved in a single vehicle collision at Churchfield, Tourmakeady.

It’s understood the car left the road and hit a wall at around 4am.

The second passenger, a young woman believed to be from Cross in Co. Mayo, remains in a critical condition at Mayo University Hospital.

The driver, aged in his 20’s, was also hospitalised following the early morning collision.

Mr Halloran is believed to have been attending the Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta GAA event with friends in Tourmakeady prior to the accident.