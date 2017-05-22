Cllr speaks out over opening prayer at Mountbellew County Council meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor has spoken out after the local authority forgot to say an opening prayer at the start if its meeting today.

A meeting of the council is underway at the Malthouse Bar and Restaurant in the East Galway town of Mountbellew today. (22/5)

Cathaoirleach Michael Connolly got the business of the meeting underway around 11.15, but was interrupted by Councillor Michael Fahy who reminded the Cathaoirleach that they had not said the customary prayer at the start.

Councillor Fahy commented that “we’re not like like the city council”, which recently voted to change the prayer at the start of meetings to a moment of silent reflection.

Cathaoirleach Connolly apologised and the prayer was read aloud as gaeilge by a Council official.

The meeting is continuing.