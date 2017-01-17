Clinic Manager required for new outpatient rehabilitation and healthcare clinic

Strive Clinic requires a Clinic Manager for our new outpatient
rehabilitation and healthcare clinic. We specialise in helping people
living with chronic medical conditions such as cancer, heart disease and
incontinence. We are passionate about empowering people, improving health
and changing lives by providing a human touch to the patient experience
and a superior, evidence-based approach to care. If you are passionate
about patient centric care and enjoy working with a dynamic team of health
professionals, please apply online at www.striveclinic.ie/careers.
