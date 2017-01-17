15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

StrivePrimaryLogoOrangeTagline

Clinic Manager required for new outpatient rehabilitation and healthcare clinic

By Damian Burke
January 17, 2017

Time posted: 9:15 am

Strive Clinic requires a Clinic Manager for our new outpatient
rehabilitation and healthcare clinic. We specialise in helping people
living with chronic medical conditions such as cancer, heart disease and
incontinence. We are passionate about empowering people, improving health
and changing lives by providing a human touch to the patient experience
and a superior, evidence-based approach to care. If you are passionate
about patient centric care and enjoy working with a dynamic team of health
professionals, please apply online at www.striveclinic.ie/careers.

