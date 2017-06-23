Clifden’s Eileen Mannion is new County Cathaoirleach

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillor Eileen Mannion has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of County Galway, under a long standing voting pact

The Clifden native has been welcomed into the role by her county council colleagues at County Hall with a roaring round of applause in the past half hour.

The Council Chamber is packed to the rafters this evening as friends and family line the public gallery in support of the new Cathaoirleach.

Among those in attendance at the ceremony are Fine Gael party colleague and Galway West Deputy and Junior Minister Sean Kyne.

Councillor Mannion is the third woman to hold the prestigious role, behind Carraroe native Connie Ni Fhatherta in 2000 and Headford native Mary Hoade in 2014.

She was wished well by outgoing Cathaoirleach Councillor Michael Connolly, who said he hoped he had done enough in the role to keep the county flag flying.

Councillor Mannion was proposed for the role by Councillor Jimmy McClearn and speaking to Galway Bay fm News minutes later Cathaoirleach Mannion said the upgrade of the N59 will be her top priority.

Cathaoirleach Mannion added she’s honoured to be the third woman to take up the role – but stated that greater representation is needed.