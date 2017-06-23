15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Clifden’s Eileen Mannion is new County Cathaoirleach

By GBFM News
June 23, 2017

Time posted: 5:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillor Eileen Mannion has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of County Galway, under a long standing voting pact

The Clifden native has been welcomed into the role by her county council colleagues at County Hall with a roaring round of applause in the past half hour.

The Council Chamber is packed to the rafters this evening as friends and family line the public gallery in support of the new Cathaoirleach.

Among those in attendance at the ceremony are Fine Gael party colleague and Galway West Deputy and Junior Minister Sean Kyne.

Councillor Mannion is the third woman to hold the prestigious role, behind Carraroe native Connie Ni Fhatherta in 2000 and Headford native Mary Hoade in 2014.

She was wished well by outgoing Cathaoirleach Councillor Michael Connolly, who said he hoped he had done enough in the role to keep the county flag flying.

Councillor Mannion was proposed for the role by Councillor Jimmy McClearn and speaking to Galway Bay fm News minutes later  Cathaoirleach Mannion said the upgrade of the N59 will be her top priority.

Cathaoirleach Mannion added she’s honoured to be the third woman to take up the role – but stated that greater representation is needed.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Ticket Details Announced For Connacht Football Finals
June 23, 2017
Thousands expected to view relic of Mother Teresa in three Galway centres
June 23, 2017
File for DPP following Loughrea forest fires
June 23, 2017
Disappointment as long-awaited decision on Apple’s Athenry data centre postponed

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 23, 2017
Ticket Details Announced For Connacht Football Finals
June 23, 2017
Galway’s Tony Keady to host Bord Gáis Energy Legends Tour at Croke Park
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK