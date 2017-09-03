Clifden RNLI boat to be permanently based at Connemara station

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clifden RNLI has been given the green light for their all-weather lifeboat to be permanently based at Connemara lifeboat station.

It follows successful trials which has seen 50 launches by the lifeboat crew and 32 people rescued or assisted.

The volunteer lifeboat crew first took ownership of the all-weather boat in August 2014 and the ‘Pride and Spirit’ operated alongside two inshore lifeboats during the trial period.

The RNLI Trustees have now confirmed that the trials were a sucess and the lifeboat will be a permanent fixture at Connemara lifeboat station.

Lifeboat Operations Manager John Brittan says it’s a huge development and could save lives.