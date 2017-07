Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major education campaign aimed at reducing chewing gum litter across the county has been launched in Clifden

The initiative has been launched by County Cathaoirleach Eileen Mannion, together with the Gum Litter Taskforce.

The tasforce is an industry funded initiative which promotes awareness of proper gum disposal.

Last week, City Mayor Pearce Flannery officiated at the city launch of the initiative.