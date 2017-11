Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Clifden native will be celebrating her 106th birthday on Monday.

Eileen Lovett currently lives at St. David’s Retirement Home in Salthill.

There will be a small celebration for Eileen this weekend with her daughter Eimear and staff at St. David’s.

Eileen is well known for her love of cars.

She was the first woman in Ireland to drive a Ford Model T and bought her last car at 99 years old, a Ford Focus for her daughter.