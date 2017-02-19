Clean sweep for Galway Handballers in Aughagower!

It was a good day for Moycullen and Galway Handball in Aughagower at the Connacht Handball Championships

First up in the Senior ladies was Michael Breathnach’s Ciana Ní Churraoin who had a convincing straight sets win 21-5, 21-5 which sees her through to the All-Ireland ladies Senior semi-final.

Next up in the Senior Men’s 2nd round was Moycullen’s Martin Mulkerrins who dominated his Roscommon opponent winning 21-7, 21-13 which sees Martin through to next Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior Men’s quarter final.

Last on today’s card was the Minor Singles Connacht Final which saw Diarmuid Mulkerrins win back to back minor titles by beating his Mayo opponent 21-12, 21-6 to set him up for an All-Ireland minor semi-final against a Leinster opponent in 2 weeks time.

Best of luck to all 3 in their next rounds.