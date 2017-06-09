15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Clarinbridge traffic plan off the table until Gort to Tuam motorway opens

By GBFM News
June 9, 2017

Time posted: 4:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A controversial planned traffic calming plan for Clarinbridge has been taken off the table until the Gort to Tuam motorway opens.

The plan led by Transport Infrastructure Ireland was the source of concern to locals over plans to reduce the amount of parking in the town, and a lack of safety measures.

Officials from TII met this afternoon with Athenry Oranmore councillors and TDs Eamon O’Cuiv, Catherine Connolly, Hildegarde Naughton and Noel Grealish.

TII told the gathering that until the Gort to Tuam motorway opens, any traffic plan for Clarinbridge should be taken off the table.

Councillor Martina Kinane says currently, there are around 22 thousand cars passing through the village every day.

This is expected to drop to about 14 thousand once the M17/M18 is up and running.

TII says once the motorway opens to traffic, it will monitor changes to the traffic flow through Clarinbridge.

After that, they can determine the best way forward in terms of traffic calming.

In the interim, Councillor Martina Kinane has asked TII to examine the possibility of installing a pedestrian crossing and electronic speed signage to improve road safety for motorists and pedestrians.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
June 9, 2017
June 9, 2017
June 9, 2017
