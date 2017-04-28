15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Clarinbridge could accommodate 2000 new homes under new government plan

By GBFM News
April 28, 2017

Time posted: 10:28 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Coillte owned site in Clarinbridge could accommodate around 2,000 homes under the Rebuilding Ireland initiative.

Sites across Galway which are owned by the city and county councils and a variety of public bodies are to be be offered to developers to build housing.

The 84 hectare site at Clarinbridge is the largest site being considered in Ireland – as revealed by the newly published Housing Land Map.

More than 800 sites owned by local authorities and public bodies across the country will be offered to the private market with the hopes of seeing 50,000 homes built on them.

The map also highlights lands at Ceannt Station, Galway Port and the Sisters of Mercy site in Gort as possible locations for around 200 new homes.

