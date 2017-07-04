Claremorris Golf Club Appeal

Next year, Claremorris Golf Club will celebrate the historic milestone of 100 years of golf.

As part of the Centenary celebrations a Centenary Book will be published detailing the history of the club from its inauguration to the present day in as much detail as possible.

Sadly, over 50 years’ worth of club records both written and photographic has been lost over the decades which makes this a difficult task. Therefore, we are appealing to members, past members and relatives of deceased members who may have any old minute books, records of any kind, old photographs, any cups or trophies or if you were a former officer of the club to get in contact with us. Any photographs can be scanned and the original returned to its owner.

If you have any ideas that would help us celebrate our Centenary or articles that you think should be included in the Centenary Book we would love to hear from you.

Declan Lambe has agreed to undertake the task of producing the Centenary Book and he can be contacted at [email protected] or through the club on 094 9371527.