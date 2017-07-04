15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Claremorris Golf Club Appeal

By Sport GBFM
July 4, 2017

Time posted: 12:03 pm

Next year, Claremorris Golf Club will celebrate the historic milestone of 100 years of golf.
As part of the Centenary celebrations a Centenary Book will be published detailing the history of the club from its inauguration to the present day in as much detail as possible.
Sadly, over 50 years’ worth of club records both written and photographic has been lost over the decades which makes this a difficult task. Therefore, we are appealing to members, past members and relatives of deceased members who may have any old minute books, records of any kind, old photographs, any cups or trophies or if you were a former officer of the club to get in contact with us. Any photographs can be scanned and the original returned to its owner.
If you have any ideas that would help us celebrate our Centenary or articles that you think should be included in the Centenary Book we would love to hear from you.

Declan Lambe has agreed to undertake the task of producing the Centenary Book and he can be contacted at [email protected] or through the club on 094 9371527.

print
Sport
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show Monday July 3rd 2017
July 4, 2017
Success for Micheal Breathnach at the 2017 Wall Ball Nationals
July 3, 2017
Sinead McGowan brings home to Galway 2 Gold and 2 Silver medals from World Transplant Games
July 3, 2017
Ireland U18 Women’s Head Coach Tommy O’Mahony announces captain and vice captains ahead of FIBA European Championships in Dublin this August

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

July 4, 2017
Progress on plans for renovation of old Tuam library
July 4, 2017
Progress on plans for renovation of old Tuam library

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline