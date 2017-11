Claregalway overcame a brave and gallant Williamstown comeback on Saturday to win the County Intermediate Football Final on a final score of 1-12 to 0-12.

Here is the Commentary of that game by Tommy Devane and Barry Cullinane

It would be the start of an incredibly busy twenty four hours for Paul Kilgallon’s side with Claregalway also beating St Johns from Sligo in the Connacht Intermediate Club Semi-Final in Markievicz Park by 1-12 to 1-10.