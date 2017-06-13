Claregalway Ladies Win Connacht Sevens

What a great day out the Senior Ladies had at the Connaught Sevens on Saturday last. 20 teams from all over Connacht converged on the Centre of Excellence in Bekan for the Junior, Inter and Senior Competitions. Games started at 10 o’clock and Claregalway played 3 games in their Group. Results were Claregalway 5-6 Hollymount 2-3, Claregalway 4-9 St Josephs 3-2 and Claregalway 3-14 Kilmovee Shamrocks 2-3. This left Claregalway top of their group and setup the Cup Final against the other Group winners Moy Davitts. After an entertaining Final, Claregalway emerged winners on a final score Claregalway 5-6 to Moy Davitts 2-4. Afterwards Captain Siobhan Gavin received the Cup from Connaught President Liam Mc Donagh. A special thanks to Maura Murphy who looked after the girls so well on the day.

Claregalway Panel: Ruth Horkan, Ciara Newell, Aoife Philips, Ava Fitzmaurice, Steff O’Connell, Orla Dixon, Karen Dowd, Yvonne Bushell, Orla Murphy, Siobhan Gavin, Aoife Gavin.

The Seniors are back in action this Wednesday when they play Caltra Cuans in the League Shield Final in Knockdoemore at 8pm. Players to be in dressing rooms at 7pm

The Junior Ladies play Caherlistrane on Sunday 25th at 11am in a League playoff for a place in the Division 4 Shield final.