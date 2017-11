Claregalway Hotel Senior And Intermediate Dream Teams 2017

The Claregalway Hotel Senior and Intermediate Football Dream Teams were announced on Over The Line.

Tommy Devane and Barry Cullinane joined John on Over The Line to announce the teams and give their reaction to the selections.

The Awards will be presented at a Gala Function in the Claregalway Hotel on the 24th of November along with the Ladies Football Senior and Intermediate Dream Teams already announced.

The Claregalway Hotel Galway Senior Football Championship Dream Team 2017

Brian Donnellan (Mountbellew/Moylough) (4th Award) Anthony Pender (Annaghdown) (1st Award) Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin) (8th Award) Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown) (1st Award) Kieran Molloy (Corofin) (2nd Award) Conor Cunningham (Corofin) (1st Award) Paul Donnellan (Mountbellew/Moylough) (1st Award) Trevor Mullins (Monivea/Abbey) (1st Award) Joe Bergin (Mountbellew/Moylough) (3rd Award) Jason Leonard (Corofin) (2nd Award) Kieran Duggan (Annaghdown) (1st Award) Dylan Wall (Corofin) (1st Award) Ian Burke (Corofin) (1st Award) Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough) (2nd Award) Frankie Burke (Annaghdown) (1st Award)

Breakdown: Corofin (6), Mountbellew/Moylough (4), Annaghdown (4), Monivea/Abbey (1).

The Claregalway Hotel Galway Intermediate Football Championship Dream Team 2017

Brian O Donoghue (Claregalway) (2nd Award) Sean Mulkerrins (Oileann Arann) (1st Award) Thomas Comer (Williamstown) (1st Award) Patrick O Donnell (Oileann Arann) (2nd Award) Liam Boyle (Kilkerrin/Clonberne) (1st Award) Enda Daly (Kilkerrin/Clonberne) (2nd Award) Conor Campbell (Claregalway) (1st Award) Kieran Flatley (Williamstown) (1st Award) Eoghan Commins (Claregalway) (2nd Award) Barry Goldrick (Claregalway) (2nd Award) Sean Moran (Claregalway) (1st Award) Eoghan Pól (Oileann Arann) (1st Award) Mark Rohan (Claregalway) (1st Award) Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne) (2nd Award) Gary Kelly (Williamstown) (1st Award)

Breakdown: Claregalway (6), Williamstown (3), Kilkerrin/Clonberne (3), Oileann Arann (3).