Claregalway Hotel Ladies Football Dream Teams Announced

The Claregalway Hotel Senior and Intermediate Dream Teams in Ladies Football were announced on Over The Line on Tuesday evening.

Darren Kelly joined John and Gerry in studio to announce the players.

The Dream Teams Are….

Senior 1. Dearbhla Gower (Corofin) 2. Claire Dunleavy (Kilkerrin/Clonberne) 3. Aine Seoighe (Corofin) 4. Fabienne Cooney (Claregalway) 5. Barbara Hannon (Dunmore McHales) 6. Nicola Ward (Kilkerrin/Clonberne) 7. Lisa Gannon (Kilkerrin/Clonberne) 8. Megan Glynn (Claregalway) 9. Leanne Coen (Corofin) 10. Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin/Clonberne) 11. Louise Ward (Kilkerrin/Clonberne) 12. Emma Reaney (Caltra Cuans) 13. Ciara McCarthy (Annaghdown) 14. Tracey Leonard (Corofin) 15. Deirdre Brennan (Claregalway) Gower, Cooney, Coen, Reaney and McCarthy win their first award Nicola and Louise Ward, Gannon, Divilly and Glynn were on the 2016 teams Nicola and Louise Ward, and Olivia Divilly win their fourth award Intermediate 1. Katrina Connolly (Barna) 2. Kate Law (Moycullen) 3. Niamh Ryan (Menlough/Skehana) 4. Nora Ward (St. Brendan’s) 5. Aisling Corcoran (Moycullen) 6. Laura Corcoran (Moycullen) 7. Sarah Flattery (Menlough/Skehana) 8. Emma Carter (Moycullen) 9. Aine McDonagh (Moycullen) 10. Katie Carter (Moycullen) 11. Ailbhe Davoren (Moycullen) 12. Leanne Walsh (St. Brendan’s) 13. Gillian Joyce (Barna) 14. Shelly Burke (Menlough/Skehana) 15. Tessa Mullins (Menlough/Skehana) Emma Carter, McDonagh and Davoren were on 2016 team Mullins was on 2015 team All others (11) first time winners