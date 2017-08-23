Claregalway Hotel Ladies Football Championship Fixtures

Senior
Caltra v Annaghdown Friday 25th at 7pm Ref John Treacy
Corofin v Kilkerrin Clonberne Sunday 27th 5.30pm. Ref Maura Conneely
Intermediate
Moycullen vs. Barna Friday 25th at 7pm Referee Frank Kinneen
Junior A
Tuam Cortoon v Naomh Anna Leitir Mor Fri 25th at 7pm. Referee Tom Browne
Caherlistrane v St Mary’s Fri 25th at 7.45 Referee David Breslin
Junior B
Monivea/Abbey v Claregalway B Friday 25th at 7pm. Referee John Martin
Kilkerrin Clonberne B v St Furseys Thursday 24th at 8pm David Breslin
Junior C
Ballinasloe vs. Carna Caiseal Sunday 27th at 3.30pm Referee TBC
Naomh Mhuire vs. An Ceathru Rua Friday 25th at 7.30pm Referee John Donovan