15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Claregalway Hotel Ladies Football Championship Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
August 23, 2017

Time posted: 2:17 pm

Senior
Caltra v Annaghdown Friday 25th at  7pm Ref John Treacy
Corofin v Kilkerrin Clonberne Sunday 27th  5.30pm. Ref Maura Conneely
Intermediate
Moycullen vs. Barna Friday 25th at 7pm Referee Frank Kinneen
Junior A
Tuam Cortoon v Naomh Anna Leitir Mor  Fri  25th at 7pm. Referee Tom Browne
Caherlistrane v St Mary’s Fri 25th at 7.45 Referee David Breslin
Junior B
Monivea/Abbey v Claregalway B Friday 25th at 7pm. Referee John Martin
Kilkerrin Clonberne B v St Furseys  Thursday 24th at 8pm David Breslin
Junior C
Ballinasloe vs. Carna Caiseal Sunday 27th at 3.30pm Referee TBC
Naomh Mhuire vs. An Ceathru Rua Friday 25th at 7.30pm Referee John Donovan
print
Sport
Galway GAA Fixtures
Advant Medical in Parkmore, Galway invites applications for the following roles
August 23, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures
August 22, 2017
Magee’s march on to the last 16 of the World Championships
August 22, 2017
2017/18 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup fixtures announced

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 23, 2017
Boil water notice issued for Williamstown
August 23, 2017
Nurses say streamlining UHG services has not solved overcrowding problem

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline