The Wagon Wheel

Claregalway Hotel Ladies County Football Finals Preview

By Sport GBFM
September 8, 2017

Time posted: 12:37 pm

Tomorrow sees the biggest day in Ladies Club football in the county with the County Junior A, Intermediate and Senior Finals. The Junior A Final in Clonbur at 4pm will see Tuam/Cortoon take on Naomh Anna Leitir Mor while the Intermediate Final at 12 noon takes place in Headford with Menlough/Skehana taking on Moycullen.

The Claregalway Hotel County Senior Final will be once again a battle between two great sides in Corofin and Kilkerrin/Clonberne with the final in Menlough throwing in at 2pm.

Darren Kelly joined John Mulligan to talk about the games

 

Claregalway Hotel County Junior A Final

Tuam/Cortoon v Naomh Anna Leitir Mor in Clonbur – 4pm

Claregalway Hotel County Intermediate Final

Menlough/Skehana v Moycullen in Headford – 12 Noon

Claregalway Hotel County Senior Final

Corofin v Kilkerrin/Clonberne in Menlough – 2pm

Optional Headline