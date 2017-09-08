Claregalway Hotel Ladies County Football Finals Preview

Tomorrow sees the biggest day in Ladies Club football in the county with the County Junior A, Intermediate and Senior Finals. The Junior A Final in Clonbur at 4pm will see Tuam/Cortoon take on Naomh Anna Leitir Mor while the Intermediate Final at 12 noon takes place in Headford with Menlough/Skehana taking on Moycullen.
The Claregalway Hotel County Senior Final will be once again a battle between two great sides in Corofin and Kilkerrin/Clonberne with the final in Menlough throwing in at 2pm.
Darren Kelly joined John Mulligan to talk about the games
Claregalway Hotel County Junior A Final
Tuam/Cortoon v Naomh Anna Leitir Mor in Clonbur – 4pm
Claregalway Hotel County Intermediate Final
Menlough/Skehana v Moycullen in Headford – 12 Noon
Claregalway Hotel County Senior Final
Corofin v Kilkerrin/Clonberne in Menlough – 2pm