Claregalway Football Club Hosts Unique Charity Fundraiser

This St Stephen’s day Claregalway Football Club are hosting a charity fundraiser to support the ‘Sinead McGovern healing stage 4 cancer’ fund and ‘breast cancer research’. This is an ideal opportunity to get out of the house and get involved in a community effort as well as see the stars of Claregalway’s 2002 Intermediate Championship winning team including Gary Hurney, Franny Forde, Declan O’Brien and Barry Cullinane along with some celebrity appearances, face the youth of the 2017 winning team including stars like Danny Cummins, Sean Moran and Barry Golderick.

It will also be an opportunity to witness contrasting styles of management with Roddy Grealish overseeing the performance of the 2002 team and Paul Kilgannon patrolling the line for the 2017 team. The community has come together to support Sinead, her husband Glen Hynes and daughter Ella in Sinead’s ongoing battle to beat cancer .

The McGovern and Hynes families are steeped in both Claregalway and Carnmore GAA and St Stephen’s day will be another opportunity to come out and show your support.

The game will be played in Claregalway pitch Lakeview at 3pm.

For any other information on Sineads on going treatment or to make a donation to the fund please see the ‘Support Sinead McGovern Healing Stage 4 Cancer’ Facebook page or www.youcaring.com/ sineadmcgovernhynes

This will be a great afternoon’s entertainment so please make every effort to get there.