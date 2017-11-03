15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Claregalway Bids To Return To The Senior Ranks

By Sport GBFM
November 3, 2017

Time posted: 7:35 am

Claregalway face Williamstown in tomorrow’s County Intermediate Football Final at Pearse Stadium.

The history of the GAA in Claregalway goes back to the 1800s with a strong hurling team representing the area. The team competed but lost two Senior Hurling Finals in the 1880’s. The team continued right up to the 1950s, indeed they won a junior final in 1952. Around that time a club was also formed in Carnmore. When a change at county board level meant only one hurling team from each parish, the Claregalway team was not allowed to continue. This in a way led a group of youngsters to form a Gaelic football team. They played under the name Waterdale from a field in the townland of the same name.

In 2002, Claregalway finally achieved Senior Status after winning the intermediate Championship when they defeated Leitir Mor in the final. It was a tremendous occasion for the parish. That same season the U21’s won the B County championship and the Junior B team won the North Board League.

For Claregalway, this is a great opportunity to return to the Senior Ranks since their relegation in 2012 and is their first Intermediate Final since their defeat in 2013.

 

Barry Cullinane spoke to the Claregalway Manager Paul Kilgannon

 

Barry then spoke to the Claregalway Captain Peter Divilly

 

Kevin Dwyer spoke to John Morrin and Alan Moran

 

Finally, Kevin spoke to the Claregalway Kitman Jackie Lenihan

 

Claregalway’s Route To The Final

Saturday 13th May 2017

Claregalway  0-15 Oughterard 0-12

 

Sunday 18th Jun 2017

Claregalway  3-14 Menlough  1-15

 

Saturday 9th Sep 2017

Claregalway  3-13 An Spidéal 0-12

 

Sunday 8th Oct 2017

Claregalway  1-11 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-14

 

Saturday 21st Oct 2017

Claregalway 3-12 Kilkerrin-Clonberne  2-13

 

Saturday 4th Nov 2017

Williamstown  v Claregalway

 

