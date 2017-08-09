Claire Molloy and her Irish International sporting siblings

When Claire Molloy leads out the Ireland Womens Rugby team this evening for their World Cup opener against Australia, it will be the latest chapter in an extraordinary career for the Galway native that also includes an appearance in Croke Park on All Ireland Ladies Football final day in 2005 against Cork. Doctor Molloy is a long established Irish senior international rugby star and has been voted Ireland’s Player of the Year, has two 6 Nations medals and already competed in the last 2 World Cups, but the Molloy house is surely unique in having 4 siblings who have all represented Ireland in different sports.

Claire’s younger brother Timmy, currently in UCD, is a former Republic of Ireland schools soccer international, her sister Emily played underage hockey for Ireland as a goalkeeper and older brother Liam rowed for Ireland up to U23 level. Claire’s father Evan is well known as the life and soul of the Jez Rowing Club who has given a lifetime of voluntary service to the sport. So it wasn’t from the ground