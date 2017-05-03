15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Claims political dispute blocking filling of Rural Social Scheme spaces in South Galway

By GBFM News
May 3, 2017

Time posted: 4:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD claims that ‘political wrangling’ is blocking the filling of new spaces on the Rural Social Scheme across Galway.

Deputy Anne Rabbitte says Budget 2017 provided for 500 new places on the national scheme – 33 of which were allocated to Galway Rural Development.

However, she claims just 4 of these places have been filled due to an ongoing dispute between the Department of Social Protection and the Irish Local Development Network.

Deputy Rabbitte says the Government must break the stalemate and ensure the spaces in Galway are filled.

