Claims HSE failing hundreds of Galway families over homecare provision

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The provision of homecare packages for those most in need across Galway is simply not working and hundreds of families are suffering as a result.

That’s according to Galway East TD Sean Canney, who says that while many families are being officially approved for hours, they receive nothing in practice.

He claims up to 300 families across the county are currently caught up in this scenario – and the HSE is offering little in the way of reassurance.

Independent Deputy Canney says vulnerable people are suffering and urgent answers are required.