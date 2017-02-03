15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Andile Meshack from Capetown, who now lives in Galway, plays Danny Boy after the Galway Swan of Peace was launched at the Claddagh Basin following a multi-denominational vigil of prayer, song and music on Saturday.

Claddagh basin improvement works to get underway shortly

By GBFM News
February 3, 2017

Time posted: 4:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works on refurbishing the Claddagh basin lock gates in the city are to get underway in the coming weeks.

The City Council has selected a firm to carry out the works, which will involve the removal, refurbishment and reinstatement of the existing gates.

A new pedestrian footbridge, attached to the refurbished gates, will also be provided.

The chosen contractor has yet to be formally appointed, but the city council says works are scheduled to get underway on Monday the 13th of February, when the tide is at its lowest.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
