Civil Defence joins major city search operation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Civil Defence has joined a major search operation in the city.

The search got underway shortly after 9.30 following reports that a man entered the River Corrib at Quincentenary Bridge.

The Galway Lifeboat, Gardaí, fire service and ambulance service are all involved in the search operation along the Corrib in the city towards the mouth of the river.

They’ve now been joined by the Coast Guard’s Costello Lifeboat and the Civil Defence, which is searching the water at Woodquay.

The Shannon rescue helicopter was part of the operation this morning, but has been called away to attend another unrelated incident.

A tracker buoy is being used to try to locate the man who reportedly entered the water.