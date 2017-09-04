Civic homecoming for Galway minor and senior hurling champions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council will host a civic welcome and homecoming for the All-Ireland Senior and Minor hurling champions later today. (4/9)

The Minors beat off competition from Cork yesterday at Croke Park to secure the Irish Press Cup.

Meanwhile, the senior team overcame Waterford in a tight scoring match to bring the Liam McCarthy back to Galway after a 29 year gap.

The first stop of the heroic homecoming will be at the Fairgreen in Ballinasloe from 3 o’ clock this afternoon.

There will be live music from Seán Slattery & The Connections and parking restrictions will be in place.

Supporters will be able to access the Fairgreen on foot via Society Street and Harris Road.

The team convoy will continue their journey to Pearse Stadium in Salthill where they’re due to arrive around 6.30p.m.