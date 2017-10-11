15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City’s Radisson Hotel bought by MHL Hotel Collection

October 11, 2017

Time posted: 4:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A partnership of the MHL Hotel Collection and businessman Jerry O’Reilly has today agreed to acquire the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa in the city.

Jerry O’Reilly has been joint owner of the hotel since it opened in 2001.

The Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa on Lough Atalia Road comprises 261 rooms and suites, leisure & conference facilities and Ireland’s first thermal spa.

Under the terms of the current management agreement, the existing operator Rezidor will continue to manage the hotel.

The MHL Hotel Collection includes The Westin, The Intercontinental, The Trinity City, The Spencer, The Morgan, The Beacon, The Hilton Dublin City and the Limerick Strand.

In Galway, the Harbour Hotel and Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Golf Resort operate as sister hotels.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
