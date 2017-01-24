City’s new graveyards may be in the county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is being forced to examine number of sites in the county for new burial grounds for the city.

It’s due to a lack of suitable sites within the city boundary.

The matter has been raised at City Hall, where Councillor Ollie Crowe asked for a progress update on the search for new cemetery sites on the east and west sides of the city.

Bohermore cemetery is nearing capacity.

A small number of landowners have come to the council offering possible sites, however City CEO Brendan McGrath says these were found to be unsuitable.

This is due to issues including soil depth, the presence of rock, hydrogeology, access, parking, and residential proximity.

He says as a result, the local authority is now examining a number of possible sites in the county, close to the city boundary.

A full report on the situation will be brought before councillors in March.

Meanwhile, Councillor Crowe also urged the executive to bring forward costings on the reinstatement of a 7-day burial service for the city.

The executive has agreed to cost the proposal, and bring it to councillors in September so they can consider allocating funds to the service in the 2018 budget.