Galway Bay fm newsroom – City firm Codec-dss is to expand its Galway base, creating 50 new jobs.

The Irish technology company is headquartered in Dublin and also has offices in Cork, Belfast, London, Cologne & Warsaw.

Its Galway base is located at Liosban House in Liosban Industrial Estate.

Codec-dss has been in business for over 30 years and employs over 100 people who provide service and solutions to customers in the public and private sector.