City talk on Rohingya refugee crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public talk on the Rohingya refugee crisis will take place at NUI Galway this evening. (Wed 25/10)

The Rohingya are often described as the world’s most persecuted minority.

Members of the community will speak about their experience of the crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh, where more than 530,000 have fled persecution.

The talk takes place at NUI Galway’s Irish Centre for Human Rights at 7 this evening.

Organiser Caitlin Hughes says the meeting aims to find solutions for the refugees.