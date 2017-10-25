15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City talk on Rohingya refugee crisis

By GBFM News
October 25, 2017

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public talk on the Rohingya refugee crisis will take place at NUI Galway this evening. (Wed 25/10)

The Rohingya are often described as the world’s most persecuted minority.

Members of the community will speak about their experience of the crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh, where more than 530,000 have fled persecution.

The talk takes place at NUI Galway’s Irish Centre for Human Rights at 7 this evening.

Organiser Caitlin Hughes says the meeting aims to find solutions for the refugees.

 

