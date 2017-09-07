City student accommodation provider wants option to rent to tourists

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The owners of a building, which is set to become student accommodation in the city centre, is hoping to change condition of planning permission.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission for the student accommodation at the Webworks building at Fairgreen Road earlier this year.

In approving the student accommodation, An Bord Pleanála stipulated that it has to be solely used for students unless separate planning permission is applied for.

It is a 6-storey block with 46 units providing 147 bed spaces for student accommodation.

Cwc Webworks Limited has now applied to the city council to change the condition to facilitate extended use of the building to include tourist accommodation during the summer and holiday periods.

A decision is expected from the city council next month.