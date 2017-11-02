15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Social Network

The Social Network

City student accommodation provider given approval for tourist rentals

By GBFM News
November 2, 2017

Time posted: 4:01 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The owners of a building which is set to become student accommodation in the city centre have been successful in their bid to allow the units be used for visitors during the summer.

CWC Webworks Limited was granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanála for the student accommodation development at Fairgreen Road earlier this year.

However the company applied to have a restriction on the use of the accommodation removed.

CWC Webworks Limited was granted approval for a 6-storey block with 46 units, providing 147 bed spaces for students.

However, An Bord Pleanála had stipulated that the units had to be for the sole use of students.

The company then applied to the city council for an amendment to that condition, to allow it rent the units to tourists during holiday periods.

City planners have allowed the additional use of the student accommodation units at Fairgreen Road.

However, this is limited to tourist rental during school holiday terms and must not be used as a hotel, hostel or apart-hotel.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
TCP Homecare currently require a General Nurse in Galway/Roscommon 
Experienced Full Time Sales Person required in Paul Byron Shoes
November 2, 2017
NUIG researchers identity key cause of deadly form of breast cancer
November 2, 2017
Drop in new car sales across Galway
November 2, 2017
Progress on NUI Galway’s major Nun’s Island masterplan

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 2, 2017
Portwest underline ‘Be Safe Be Seen’ message with Connacht Rugby
November 2, 2017
Basketball Ireland Players and Coaches of the Month for October announced
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK