City student accommodation provider given approval for tourist rentals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The owners of a building which is set to become student accommodation in the city centre have been successful in their bid to allow the units be used for visitors during the summer.

CWC Webworks Limited was granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanála for the student accommodation development at Fairgreen Road earlier this year.

However the company applied to have a restriction on the use of the accommodation removed.

CWC Webworks Limited was granted approval for a 6-storey block with 46 units, providing 147 bed spaces for students.

However, An Bord Pleanála had stipulated that the units had to be for the sole use of students.

The company then applied to the city council for an amendment to that condition, to allow it rent the units to tourists during holiday periods.

City planners have allowed the additional use of the student accommodation units at Fairgreen Road.

However, this is limited to tourist rental during school holiday terms and must not be used as a hotel, hostel or apart-hotel.