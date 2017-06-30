15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

City service to commemorate bravery of rescue services

By GBFM News
June 30, 2017

Time posted: 11:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special ceremony will be held in the city this evening (30/06) to commemorate those who lost their lives at sea.

The event is being held as part of Seafest and is led by the civic and military services.

Tony Hiney, Community Fundraising Manager with the Western region of the RNLI and Megan Grinrod, Coastguard volunteer with the Doolin unit will recite poems at the ceremony.

A lone piper will also play on the deck of the LE Ciara which will be followed by an Air Corps flyover.

The event takes place at the Central Pier at Galway Harbour at 6.30 this evening (Fri).

Peter Heffernan, CEO of Galway Marine Institute says the maritime festival is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the bravery of our rescue services.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Connacht Ladies Senior Football Final Preview – Emer Flaherty
June 30, 2017
Man appears in court over major drugs seizure in Gort
June 30, 2017
Galway councillor spearheads campaign for new alcohol laws
June 30, 2017
City house prices jump by 13 percent

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 30, 2017
Connacht Ladies Senior Football Final Preview – Emer Flaherty
June 30, 2017
Greyhound Selections for the Sportsground this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK