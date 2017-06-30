City service to commemorate bravery of rescue services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special ceremony will be held in the city this evening (30/06) to commemorate those who lost their lives at sea.

The event is being held as part of Seafest and is led by the civic and military services.

Tony Hiney, Community Fundraising Manager with the Western region of the RNLI and Megan Grinrod, Coastguard volunteer with the Doolin unit will recite poems at the ceremony.

A lone piper will also play on the deck of the LE Ciara which will be followed by an Air Corps flyover.

The event takes place at the Central Pier at Galway Harbour at 6.30 this evening (Fri).

Peter Heffernan, CEO of Galway Marine Institute says the maritime festival is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the bravery of our rescue services.