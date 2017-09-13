City seminar to address issues surrounding alcohol and pregnancy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public seminar on key issues surrounding alcohol and pregnancy will take place in the city this month.

“Alcohol and Pregnancy: key issues before, during and after pregnancy” is organised by the Western Region Drug & Alcohol Task Force in association with the Galway Healthy Cities Alcohol Forum.

It’s as recent research reveals that Ireland has the world’s highest rate of alcohol consumption during pregnancy.

A range of international speakers will address topics including Irish Culture, Women and Alcohol, Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder and Infant Mental Health.

The public event will take place at the Connacht Hotel on Tuesday the 26th of September at 9.30am.

Organiser Orla Walshe says research into the drinking habits of pregnant women in Ireland shows some alarming results.