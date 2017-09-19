City school chosen to host national launch of No Phone Challenge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Merlin College in Doughiska will host the official launch of the Enable Ireland No Phone Challenge on Wednesday morning.

Students will be joined by a host of Galway GAA stars to launch the national initiative, which aims to raise money for assistive technology for children with disabilities.

The challenge see students across Ireland attempt to go a day without their phones – meaning no calls, texts, snapchat, social media, selfies or games for a full 24 hours!

The launch of the Enable Ireland No Phone Challenge will take place at Merlin College on Wednesday morning at 10.30.

Students across Ireland will then undertake the challenge at noon on Tuesday October 24th until the following day.

Director of Services with Enable Ireland Clare Lenehan says technology has changed the lives of children they work with.