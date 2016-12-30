15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City roads in good condition according to national report

By GBFM News
December 30, 2016

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The road network in Galway city is among the best in the country in terms of road condition.

That’s according to a report by the National Oversight and Audit Commission.

Tertiary roads in the city are a minor cause for concern, with 2% of the city’s local roads in severe disrepair.

However, there are no structural concerns over the city’s regional,  primary or secondary routes.

In contrast, over a quarter of all the tertiary or local roads across the county are in ‘severe structural distress.’

26 percent of tertiary roads in the county, 13 percent of secondary roads, six percent of primary roads and 1 percent of the county’s regional roads are classed as being in ‘severe structural distress.’

According to the Irish Independent, more than 10 thousand kilometers of roads across Ireland are in need of major structural repairs.

