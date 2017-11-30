City public meeting to discuss light rail system for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in the city this evening to discuss the introduction of a light rail system for Galway.

The meeting is organised by Galway West TD Catherine Connolly – who believes such a system is crucial to solving the city’s traffic problems.

Previous studies have ruled out the potential for light rail in Galway due to the projected high costs and low uptake.

However, Deputy Connolly has recently visited cities in Europe of a comparable size to Galway who have successfully integrated light rail into their transport networks.

Transport Minister Shane Ross has also pledged to re-examine the potential for such a project if a ‘convincing’ case can be put before him.

A public meeting to discuss light rail in Galway will take place at Park House Hotel this evening at 8.30.

Deputy Connolly says now is the perfect time to get the project moving.