Molly in the Morning

City public meeting to discuss future of Westwood Hotel

By GBFM News
July 12, 2017

Time posted: 8:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The latest in a series of public meetings to discuss the future of the Westwood Hotel in Newcastle will take place in the city this evening.

The Westwood Hotel has been purchased by the Ziggurat Student Investment Fund – which ultimately plans to replace the hotel with high-end student accommodation.

Business will continue as normal until January – after which point the new owners hope to demolish the current building and construct accommodation to cater for up to 400 students.

Local residents are unhappy with the proposed development – and this evening’s meeting is being described as the latest step in a campaign to save the existing hotel.

The public meeting will take place at the Bushypark School Hall at 8pm.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
