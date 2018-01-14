15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Country Crossroads

Country Crossroads

City public meeting to discuss ending Direct Provision system

By GBFM News
January 14, 2018

Time posted: 5:01 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting to discuss bringing an end to Ireland’s direct provision system will take place in the city tomorrow (15/1).

The event is organised by the Galway Anti-Racism Network, which claims the system is demoralising and barbaric.

There are currently two centres in the city hosting asylum seekers – the Great Western off Eyre Square and the Eglinton in Salthill.

Tomorrow’s meeting will be addressed by speakers from the Movement of Asylum Seekers and will include an exhibition of the Asylum Archive.

It’ll take place at the Harbour Hotel at 7 tomorrow evening.

Organiser Joe Loughnane says asylum seekers are effectively being abandoned under the current system.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Gardai appeal for witnesses following Moycullen robbery
Connacht Cup And Shield Results
January 14, 2018
Gardai appeal for witnesses following Moycullen robbery
January 14, 2018
Rich List reveals Galway’s wealthiest people
January 14, 2018
Oranmore man dies after being washed into sea in Co Clare

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 14, 2018
Basketball Ireland Super League Round-Up
January 14, 2018
Connacht Cup And Shield Results
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK