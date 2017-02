Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will be held in the city this evening in a call to boycott the Taoiseach’s planned visit to the White House.

Enda Kenny plans to visit the US next month for St. Patrick’s Day where he will present President Trump with the traditional pot of Irish shamrock.

This evening’s meeting is led by the Socialist Party and will be addressed by Deputy Ruth Coppinger.

It takes place at the Harbour Hotel at the docks and gets underway at 8pm.