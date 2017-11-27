City public meeting to brief public on steps being taken to tackle traffic chaos

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting will take place in the city this evening to brief the public on what steps are being taken to tackle Galway’s traffic chaos.

The meeting is organised by Fianna Fail Councillor Peter Keane and will be attended by Galway’s public representatives as well as traffic management consultants.

With the proposed Galway City Outer Bypass unlikely to be delivered until 2025 or beyond, it aims to discuss what steps are being taken in the meantime to address the ‘traffic mayhem’.

The City Council is in the process of rolling out short, medium and long measures to tackle the crisis – including major reconfigurations at Parkmore.

However, the local authority has long warned that the city network is simply operating beyond capacity – and there is no single magic solution.

The public meeting to discuss Galway’s traffic situation will take place at the Clayton Hotel this evening at 7.

Councillor Keane says absolutely everyone is welcome.