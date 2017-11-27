15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

City public meeting to brief public on steps being taken to tackle traffic chaos

By GBFM News
November 27, 2017

Time posted: 3:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting will take place in the city this evening to brief the public on what steps are being taken to tackle Galway’s traffic chaos.

The meeting is organised by Fianna Fail Councillor Peter Keane and will be attended by Galway’s public representatives as well as traffic management consultants.

With the proposed Galway City Outer Bypass unlikely to be delivered until 2025 or beyond, it aims to discuss what steps are being taken in the meantime to address the ‘traffic mayhem’.

The City Council is in the process of rolling out short, medium and long measures to tackle the crisis – including major reconfigurations at Parkmore.

However, the local authority has long warned that the city network is simply operating beyond capacity – and there is no single magic solution.

The public meeting to discuss Galway’s traffic situation will take place at the Clayton Hotel this evening at 7.

Councillor Keane says absolutely everyone is welcome.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
The GAA Launches its 5 Star Center Initiative for Primary Schools
November 27, 2017
City Councillor concerned appeal against Docks development places €100m project at risk
November 27, 2017
Appeal lodged against €100m development at Galway Docks
November 27, 2017
Contract for major upgrade works at Ballinasloe Garda Station to be awarded shortly

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 27, 2017
The GAA Launches its 5 Star Center Initiative for Primary Schools
November 27, 2017
Let’s get Talking Galway To Host Special Coffee Morning with Liam McCarthy This Friday
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK