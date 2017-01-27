City protest to highlight teacher pay inequality

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A protest to call for an immediate end to inequality in teacher’s pay will take place in the city tomorrow (28/1).

Organisers of the ‘Galway Rally – Equality for all teachers’ event say the protest is a public rejection of the two-tier pay system currently in operation.

They’re urging members of the public to show their support by standing in solidarity with primary, secondary and third level teachers from across the county.

They say the issue is not just limited to teachers, and is also representative of inequality in other front line public sector workers including nurses and Gardai.

The public protest will take place at Eyre Square tomorrow at 2pm.

Organiser Aoife Bheilbigh says teachers deserve equal pay for equal work.