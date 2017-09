Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city property tax rate is to stay the same for 2018.

At last night’s meeting Cllr Colette Connolly’s motion to abolish the tax entirely was defeated.

CEO Brendan McGrath had asked councillors to consider an increase.

He stated that an increase would allow the enhancement of services and amenities.

However, on the proposal of Cllr Donal Lyons the city council voted for the status quo to remain.

The property tax netted €4.22 million for the council this year.