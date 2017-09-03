City property prices most expensive in Connacht/Ulster per m2

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City is the most expensive area in Connacht and Ulster for property prices per square metre.

That’s according to a new property survey carried out by Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers.

The group is warning that nationally, property prices are set to hit boom-time levels by the end of 2017.

The average price of a 3-bed semi in the city is now €232 thousand – or €2,253 per square metre – the fourth highest rate in the country outside of Dublin.

County prices follow closely behind – with the same home costing €212 thousand – which works out at €2,020 per square metre, the sixth highest figure outside the capital.

According to the Sunday Independent, the best value can be found in Longford, where a 3-bed semi stands at €90 thousand – just €900 per square metre.

Meanwhile, the highest prices are found in Dublin 4, where the same home will set buyers back €975 thousand – or €5,800 per square metre.