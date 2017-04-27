City Picture Palace operator defends public private partnership model

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The firm now responsible for running the controversial city Picture Palace has defended its public private partnership model, by saying it’s the norm across Europe.

After multiple setbacks, the long-awaited arthouse cinema is currently being fitted out by contractor JJ Rhatigan on behalf of Element Pictures.

It’s hoped it will be open before the end of the year.

Several millions of euro of public money has been spent in recent years in a bid to get the project off the ground.

There has been some criticism of the fact that a building paid for using public monies is now to be handed over to a private company.

However, Element Pictures’s Andrew Lowe says this form of private partnership is not uncommon across Europe.

Meanwhile, the new operator has also committed to providing an outreach programme to allow local schools and community groups to use the facility.

Mr. Lowe says the cinema will be made available to a wide variety of groups.