Galway Bay fm newsroom- An open day for people affected by stammering will take place in the city this weekend. (Sat 20/5)

The event is being run by the Irish Stammering Association.

Around 5% of children stammer, with the condition persisting into adulthood for 1%.

The open day takes place at the Harbour Hotel at 1pm on Saturday, and attendees must be registered as an ISA member.