City officials urged to outline plan for Ballinfoile centre as community awaits opening

By GBFM News
June 14, 2017

Time posted: 3:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City officials are being urged to provide clarity on when the long awaiting Ballinfoile centre will finally open.

The facility was officially opened by the city Mayor last year but has yet to be used by local residents.

Estimated opening target deadlines of December 2016 and May 2017 have been missed.

A partnership agreement with social enterprise organisation SCULL is in place to lead the operation of the centre.

Independent city councillor Mike Cubbard says the community has been left in the dark after 30 years of campaigning for the facility.

He says its time to speed up the pace in the delivery of the project.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
