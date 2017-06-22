15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

City officials aim for August deadline for opening of Ballinfoile centre

By GBFM News
June 22, 2017

Time posted: 9:20 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City officials say the long awaited opening of Ballinfoile community centre will take place in August.

Independent councillor Mike Cubbard has been informed that the centre will finally open its doors in two months after two previous opening deadlines were missed.

The state of the art facility was officially opened last year by the then Mayor Frank Fahy but has yet to be used by local residents.

A partnership agreement with social enterprise organisation SCCUL is in place to lead its operation.

Councillor Cubbard says the centre has been the subject of a 30 year campaign and its opening will be welcomed by local residents and community groups.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Sales Rep required for a busy and expanding sportswear wholesaler
Concern over shortage of staffing for Galway youth mental health services
June 22, 2017
Water conservation notice for Williamstown
June 22, 2017
Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Finance to visit Ballinasloe
June 22, 2017
Concern over shortage of staffing for Galway youth mental health services

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 22, 2017
Greyhound Selections For The Weekend
June 22, 2017
John West Feile na nOg National Fixtures 2017
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK