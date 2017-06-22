City officials aim for August deadline for opening of Ballinfoile centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City officials say the long awaited opening of Ballinfoile community centre will take place in August.

Independent councillor Mike Cubbard has been informed that the centre will finally open its doors in two months after two previous opening deadlines were missed.

The state of the art facility was officially opened last year by the then Mayor Frank Fahy but has yet to be used by local residents.

A partnership agreement with social enterprise organisation SCCUL is in place to lead its operation.

Councillor Cubbard says the centre has been the subject of a 30 year campaign and its opening will be welcomed by local residents and community groups.